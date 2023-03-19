Western Advocate
Early co-operative aimed to provide a better butter arrangement | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Colley dairy cows at "Hereford", on the Kelso side of the Macquarie River, in September 1911.

THIS is part two in a series of three articles that look at the early years of dairying around Bathurst and the establishing of butter and milk factories from the 1890s. Our image this week shows the Colley family posing with a herd of rather thin dairy cows down on the Macquarie River.

At the time, the Colley boys were hand-feeding the cows as the drought was taking hold.

