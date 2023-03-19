Colley dairy cows at "Hereford", on the Kelso side of the Macquarie River, in September 1911.

THIS is part two in a series of three articles that look at the early years of dairying around Bathurst and the establishing of butter and milk factories from the 1890s. Our image this week shows the Colley family posing with a herd of rather thin dairy cows down on the Macquarie River.



At the time, the Colley boys were hand-feeding the cows as the drought was taking hold.



The Colley cows were on "Hereford" on the Kelso side of the river in September 1911. The back of the Bathurst Base Hospital can be seen in the background of the image.

By 5am, the dairy herds were in the milking yards with the milkers waiting for them. Cows usually gave around two-and-a-half gallons of milk each day.

In the early 1900s, the country considered best for dairies around Bathurst was Perthville, Evans Plains, White Rock, Georges Plains, Esrom and other smaller areas in these districts.



All were considered to be reasonably close to Bathurst and, although the soil in these areas varied, the best country was considered to be the flats lying along the Macquarie River.

Most dairies with access to river flats usually grew lucerne for their dairy cows with plants able to stand cutting several times a season. If they didn't grow lucerne, they had to buy it in.

The greater part of the land was farmed on the straight-out tenant system, with the large estate holders letting the places to suitable men. These tenant dairies were usually run-down.

In 1893, E. Webb and Co. was keen to promote the milk production in the district. He established a butter factory in the old flour mill at Evans Plains, five miles from Bathurst.



The plant turned out good butter which was all consumed in Bathurst and district.



In 1901, several energetic townspeople decided to form a co-operative butter company, and meetings were held which resulted in the issue of a prospectus.



The nominal capital of the company was stated at £4000, and shares were taken up to the number of 1600 at one meeting.



The board of directors was constituted as follows: Mr C.R. Pickworth (manager of the Singer Company, Bathurst), chairman; Dr T.A. Machattie; Mr W.J. McPhillamy (grazier); Mr W.S. Short (farmer); Mr James McIntyre (farmer); Mr W. Dowling and Mr Peter Furness.



By February 1902, 3000 shares had been taken up, the shares being issued at 2s 6d per share on application, 2s 6d on allotment, and 1s a share per month in calls.

Some of the principal items in the articles of association were that non-supplying shareholders would receive a maximum of five shillings per share on the capital paid up, and that the one-man-one-vote principle be used at elections and general meetings.



The minimum number of shares issued was 10, and the maximum 100, and all shareholders had equal power, as they exercised one vote each.



The interests of the supplying shareholders were fairly well guarded by the provision for paying only five per cent on the capital of non-suppliers.



The directors had, however, provided for a distribution of profits among supplying shareholders by paying a bonus monthly of five per cent on the sums received from the factory.



Soon after, the company resolved that, instead of expending all the available capital on a factory and working up suppliers, it would buy out Messrs. E. Webb and Co. and thus acquire a going concern.



The company purchased plant and goodwill at Evans Plains for £550, £100 of which was accepted by the firm selling as part-payment.

The factory was equipped with an 8hp engine; 280-gallon Alpha-Laval turbine separator; 2hp Tangye pumping engine for pumping water and churning; a 400lb Streamlet churn; one Cherry butter-worker, 120lb; a small 150lb churn; a steam water pump for skim milk; a 400 gallon pasteuriser; a milk hoist; and other appliances.

