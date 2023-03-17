IN just a few weeks, the long wait for Bathurst's Taco Bell outlet will be over.
The Mexican-inspired fast-food restaurant has been under construction in recent months and, with the building works primarily done, staff are now undergoing their training.
Chief management officer for Taco Bell Australia, Andrew Howie, said the opening date is "imminent".
"It is in the next few weeks, so it is not too far away," he said.
"It's pretty close."
People unfamiliar with Taco Bell will have a range of tacos and burritos to look forward to when the outlet opens for business.
"You'll find things on the menu that are fairly familiar hopefully," Mr Howie said.
"The crunchy taco, which is not super Mexican, but it's a core part of our business. Crunchy and soft tacos, we've got a great burrito range at the moment ... and then you've got some more exciting, if you like, food items that we've got on our menu, including a proprietary product called the Crunchwrap."
The Bathurst Taco Bell restaurant, which is located on the corner of Howick and Stewart streets, will offer takeaway and eat-in options, and there will be a drive-through for added convenience.
While staff training is already under way, Mr Howie said there are still positions available at Taco Bell if anyone wants to join the team.
"Recruitment is going well, but there are still positions open and we would love to engage with anyone in the local community who would love to come and work with us," he said.
People as young as 14 years old can be employed, and there are a variety of positions from casual to full-time roles available.
The approaching opening date for Taco Bell comes three and a half years after the development application (DA) was lodged in November, 2019.
Since then, other Taco Bell outlets have opened in regional NSW, including one in neighbouring Orange.
Mr Howie said Bathurst is a great location to expand into.
"Bathurst is fantastic, it's a great place to open up," he said.
"We've had strong success in some other local areas. We've got a store in Orange and Tamworth, and so Bathurst is great and a logical decision for us to open our next store out in that area.
"As a youth-focused brand, there's a great student community out in Bathurst and we look forward to being able to service them with some great-value food."
