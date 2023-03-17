Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

Rugby Union poised to face local rivals St Pat's Old Boys in BOIDC elimination final

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Macpherson in his Rugby Union colours. His team faces St Pat's Old Boys in a elimination final on Saturday and Sunday. Picture by Alexander Grant.

WITH Rugby Union's season on the line, Sam Macpherson put in a massive shift with the ball last Saturday, to claim his maiden first grade six-for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.