WITH Rugby Union's season on the line, Sam Macpherson put in a massive shift with the ball last Saturday, to claim his maiden first grade six-for.
But now he's worried about bigger things, as the Bulldogs face St Pat's Old Boys in a Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) elimination final this weekend.
During the final regular season match, Macpherson's Bulldogs had been chasing an outright victory against Centrals, knowing that that result would secure a finals spot.
But with ORC losing to Saints, a win was all that mattered, but that didn't stop Macpherson taking an outstanding 6-51 from 15 overs, with his first five wickets coming from Central's top five.
He said he had little time to enjoy the feat, which he accomplished for the first time.
"I was more caught up in the game then worrying about how many wickets I had, to be honest," he said.
"It was just good to get a job done for the team.
"We were chasing an outright but we just fell short. In the grand scheme of things, it didn't matter if we got one or not."
Heading into this weekend's play-off match, which will be played across Saturday and Sunday, Macpherson is expecting a good game against Saints.
"I don't think either team has performed as well as everyone else would've thought," he said.
"To think St Pat's would've just scrapped in, I don't think many would've thought that. Same with us just scrapping is as well.
"Obviously there's still a lot of cricket to be played though and we've always had some good games with the St Pat's boys."
In last season's preliminary final, Saints and Bulldogs played out a thrilling match, with the momentum swinging on multiple occasions, before Saints claimed victory.
St Pat's would go on to win the BOIDC grand final.
Macpherson said his teammates aren't treating this weekend's elimination final as revenge.
"Both teams are just there to win and it's just as simple as that," he said.
Macpherson said whoever does the simple things right will claim victory.
"It'll just come down to three facets of cricket - bowling, batting and fielding. Whoever does all three better will win. That's all it comes down to in finals really."
Bulldogs will be without skipper Ryan Peacock due to injury, while Oliver Newton is out too.
Play between Bulldogs and Saints will get underway on Saturday at Morse Park 1 from 1pm.
Play will continue on the Sunday at the same venue from 11am.
