WHlLE six out of 200 homes in the Hill End area have been destroyed in the Alpha Road bushfire, the successful defence of those still standing has been lauded.
Local and out of area volunteers have worked "tirelessly" to defeat the blaze since it began on March 5.
"We don't want to lose any homes ... but the significant amount of work firefighters did on the ground is why those 200 other homes are still standing," NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) public liaison officer Scott Southwell said.
While the worst of the weather has come and gone, crews remain on alert after several hotspots sparked within containment lines on Thursday, March 16.
With higher temperatures forecast for the remainder of the week, along with lower humidity levels and wind gusts of up to 30 kilometres per hour over the fireground, crews will continue to patrol the area.
"While we have the fire contained, we do need to keep ourselves informed and know what we're going to do if the fire starts to misbehave," Mr Southwell said.
Having two escape plans in place is the suggestion from the RFS should the fire "misbehave" and step out of containment lines.
The advice is that leaving early is the safest option.
The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, but lightning is still suspected to have ignited the blaze.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
