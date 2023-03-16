Western Advocate
Six homes destroyed by bushfire near Hill End, 200 others saved

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:25am
Volunteer firefighters extinguish hotspots within containment lines in the Hill End area on March 16. Picture by Kerrin Piper

WHlLE six out of 200 homes in the Hill End area have been destroyed in the Alpha Road bushfire, the successful defence of those still standing has been lauded.

