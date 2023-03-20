IT was all about Scottish culture at Abercrombie House earlier this month, when the iconic Bathurst venue played host to a themed-event.
Locals and visitors to the region made the trip to Abercrombie House on March 12 to partake in fun and engaging activities planned for Scottish Day.
The day welcomed performances from Highland Dancers in the gardens, an authentic Scottish sword dance, and traditional Scottish food, which included haggis.
The Parramatta Caledonian Pipe Band was also on hand, along with various market stall holders.
The event was put on as part of the 2023 Autumn Colours Heritage Festival, which is held from March 11 until May 14.
