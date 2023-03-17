CONNOR Slattery wants to see more of the same when St Pat's Old Boys plays in its elimination final match on the weekend.
To be played at Morse Park 1 on both Saturday and Sunday, Saints will lock horns with third-place Rugby Union, with the winner to progress to preliminary final the following weekend.
Saints, the reigning BOIDC premiers, booked their spot in the finals after chasing down ORC's total of 315 runs in 50 overs, an incredible result considering the Tigers needed a draw to play finals.
Slattery, who was 45 not out in the five wicket win over ORC, said he would like to see his team play the same way against the Bulldogs on the weekend.
"I thought the way everyone went about it against ORC was absolutely awesome," he said.
READ MORE:
"I'd encourage our boys to play the way we did against ORC.
"I'd love us to go out and do that because it wasn't hacky or like Twenty20, we were playing good cricket shots.
"If we do the same thing we've been doing, having that confidence and everyone backing themselves, I think we'll go pretty well."
Slattery rated the Bulldogs as the "benchmark" Bathurst side in BOIDC.
"They've got a really good batting line-up," he said.
"They're captain [Ryan Peacock] is out - which is a big blow for them - but they've got blokes like Jameel Qureshi, Imran Qureshi, Brad Glasson and Tavnir Singh hits it pretty good.
"Their bowling is pretty good with Jonah Ruzgas, Flynn Taylor.
"I think they're a pretty well-rounded side. As long as we bowl well, our batting will be good enough."
Slattery indicated Derryn Clayton, who belted four consecutive sixes in last Saturday's win over ORC, as a player to watch in the elimination final.
"When he gets going, he hits a big ball," he said.
"He'll clear most boundaries around him pretty easily.
"Hopefully he can get going once again, because it's good to watch him get going.
"You've just got to give him some time but once he gets going, he's awesome."
Saints and Bulldogs have played each other once during the 2022-23 BOIDC season, back in November.
The blue and whites suffered a 51-run defeat to Rugby Union, with opening Bulldog Imran Qureshi belting 123.
Saints and Bulldogs gets underway at 1pm on Saturday, followed by an 11am start on Sunday.
The winner will progress to the preliminary final to face the loser of the CYMS-Cavaliers clash, while the loser will be knocked out of contention.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.