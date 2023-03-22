AH, THE luck of the Irish was in abundance at Jack Duggans Irish Pub on St. Patrick's Day.
To celebrate the patron saint of Ireland, patrons at the Irish pub donned their green gear, downed a pint or two and partied like true Irishmen.
There were decorations aplenty, with over 160 balloons and shamrocks galore throughout the pub for the festivities on March 17.
Quality food and live music also added to the atmosphere of the day, and attendees were able to have their faces painted by Happy Faces Galore.
Visitors attended the pub from all over town, with some travellers even popping in on their journey to Geelong to catch a glimpse of the action.
One special visitor was Bathurst living legend Francie Morris, who, at 105-years-old poured herself a pint of Guinness from behind the bar.
