Exclusive

Detained pilot Daniel Duggan family on FBI China claim: 'Unjust and unfair'

William Davis
By William Davis
March 18 2023 - 10:30am
Arrested former US fighter pilot Daniel Duggan with wife Saffrine Duggan and children Molly, Finn, Rory, Jack, Hazel, and Ginger at Forest Reefs property near Orange. Picture supplied.

Just a few months ago the Duggan family was living much like any other in Orange. Now, they find themselves at the centre of a geopolitical storm involving the FBI, China, and "strenuously" denied allegations of conspiracy.

