The volunteer army that is always there

THE enormous bushfire that has caused such destruction and heartache in the Hill End area has revealed the best and the worst of life in our part of regional Australia.
The best? It's the spirit of volunteering that so defines life on this side of the sandstone curtain - the little bush brigades populated by dedicated men and women who launch into action whenever fire threatens.
Recent Australia Day Honours recipient Maurice McMillen, group officer for Eglinton, Freemantle, Peel and Bruinbun brigades, gave a sense of that philosophy of community care when he spoke to the Western Advocate back in January.
"It's the camaraderie," he said of what had kept him involved in the RFS for half a century. "And when you're helping someone who is in trouble - at a fire, a house fire, whatever it is - and you are able to make a difference in their life, it's a good feeling."
RFS volunteers have made a difference in many lives since the Hill End fire broke out earlier this month - by defending properties, beating back flames and keeping concerned residents updated on the blaze's latest movements.
Unfortunately, the fire has also provided a reminder - if any was really needed - that we live in a challenging part of a challenging country.
Away from the mild weather and regular rain of the coast, Australia has a dangerous tendency to burn - and once it starts, as in the case of the fire around Hill End, it can be very hard to stop.
Bathurst had been blessed with two consecutive quiet seasons on the bushfire front - a well-earned reward after the nastiness of the drought that raged up until early 2020 - and was well on the way to completing a third when the weather started to turn in mid-summer.
With temperatures in the early 30s in mid-March and a big bushfire in autumn, we might now be experiencing a preview of the tougher times ahead for us with La Nina in the rearview mirror.
If that's the case, we have two good reasons to be confident in our ability to meet the challenges of the future.
The first reason is that we live in a country of extremes and it has always been thus. We will deal with coming fires and floods because we've dealt with them in the past.
The second reason is that we've got a volunteer firefighting army that stands ready to help.
It would be nice if we never had to use them, but that's not the nature of life in our part of the world.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.