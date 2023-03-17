Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District have arrested two boys aged 10 following reports of dangerous driving in West Dubbo.
Police were called to Thompson Street at 9.25am on Friday morning after they were informed of a possibly stolen vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner.
The vehicle allegedly failed to stop when directed by police. A pursuit was initiated through Dubbo before being terminated due to safety concerns.
About 11.30am, the vehicle allegedly stopped in Peak Hill after which the occupants of the car fled on foot.
Police searched the area and found two young boys nearby who were subsequently arrested.
Inquiries are ongoing regarding the matter.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
