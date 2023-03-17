Western Advocate
Crime

Ten-year-olds arrested after police pursuit in Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 17 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
Two young boys have been arrested in Peak Hill after a police pursuit in Dubbo. File Picture

Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District have arrested two boys aged 10 following reports of dangerous driving in West Dubbo.

