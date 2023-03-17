THE new owners and management team at Jack Duggans were feeling the luck of the Irish on their first Patty's day in the Irish Pub.
Since taking over ownership of Bathurst's Irish institution in November, 2022, the new team were hopeful to set some records on St. Patrick's Day.
"We're hoping to set a record for ourselves in trade, at least since we took over back in November," licensee of Jack Duggans, Trevor Stanton said.
"In dining customers, we're expecting in excess of 200 people, and I think we'll probable see foot traffic at close to 500, with drinkers and patrons coming through the doors over the course of the day.
"We're expecting to see a lot of thirsty customers."
The pub was packed with decorations, balloons, a stock of shamrocks, and plenty of Irish-clad patrons to enliven the atmosphere.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We're excited ... we have bands and a bunch of Irish shenanigans happening," Mr Stanton said.
Live Irish entertainment, Irish cuisine and famous Irish hospitality ensured that patrons on the day were able to enjoy their pints of ebony nectar in the peace of the pandemonium.
"We've got a day full of live entertainment, which is what we're known for, and we've got some face painting," Mr Stanton said.
For the team at Jack Duggans, the day was all about celebrating their success in the business since starting just a few months ago.
And, it was also their way of providing an Irish blessing for Bathurst.
"It's a great day to celebrate not only St. Patrick's Day, but also as a bit of a thank you to the community," Mr Stanton said.
"The Bathurst community have been really welcoming for us, having only taken the pub over a handful of months ago."
To keep the St. Patrick's Day parties going, the pub will also be hosting festivities over the weekend.
"We've got entertainment on Saturday and Sunday," Mr Stanton said.
Saturdays entertainment will include live music performances from The Shillelaghs and Clancy Pye.
"And, we're bringing back the Irish Sunday sesh, which has been long-awaited," Mr Stanton said.
"It will be a bunch of Irish people hanging around singing folk songs."
The Irish session on Sunday calls for all musicians and singers to come along for a traditional music and folk session held in the front bar.
More information regarding the St. Patrick's Day shenanigans at Jack Duggans Irish Pub can be found via their Facebook page.
