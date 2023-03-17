Western Advocate
First St. Patrick's Day for new Jack Duggans Irish Pub owners a success

AM
By Alise McIntosh
March 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Jack Duggans Irish Pub licensee Trevor Stanton and manager Nika Morozoff were feeling the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick's Day. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE new owners and management team at Jack Duggans were feeling the luck of the Irish on their first Patty's day in the Irish Pub.

Local News

