VIVABILITY staff and their radio star Hannah Meyers were dressed to impress on Friday as they prepared for an upcoming awareness day.
World Down Syndrome Day will be observed on Tuesday, March 21 and locals are being asked to wear colourful socks to get a conversation going.
Hannah's mum Lee Meyers said the idea behind the Lots of Socks initiative "is acceptance of all our differences and what makes us unique as an individual".
"Socks come in all shapes, sizes and designs, just like each of us," she said. "And under a microscope, chromosomes look like socks.
"The one thing people notice are your socks, so show your support by wearing your most colourful, odd, crazy socks on March 21 and start that conversation on how important it is that each of us show kindness and acceptance to all those living with Down Syndrome."
Vivability client Hannah has been presenting a radio show on 2MCE - featuring a music theme and live karaoke singalong - since 2018.
"She has had many local artists join her - Smith and Jones, Robbie Mortimer, Dave Webb, Momentum, Lauren Hagney - and has sung along to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline with Grant Denyer," Mrs Meyers said.
"Hannah could never have achieved this without those that support her."
The list of those providing that support, according to Mrs Meyers, includes Vivability staff members Liam Veigel and Madi Smith, "who encourage her to live this dream - they help choose a theme, pick songs and continue to bring out the best in Hannah even when Hannah's not at her best".
"They are the ones operating the panel and controlling the show," she said.
Mrs Meyers said Hannah's brother Joshua is her "biggest supporter, who organises things behind the scenes" and 2MCE has each year "promoted, supported and have made Hannah a valued member of their community".
She also thanked "those that tune in each week either at home or piping it through their business".
"They say it takes a village to raise a child and how lucky is Hannah to have such a village," she said.
"This year Hannah celebrates five years being on air and has no plans on stopping.
"Who would have thought 31 years ago that Hannah wold be hosting her own little radio show."
As for the future, Mrs Meyers said she and her husband had long been concerned about what would happen when they were no longer around to support Hannah and "that used to keep me awake at night".
"But the advent of the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme] has gone a long way to creating a vision for the future where Hannah will be supported," she said.
"The biggest focus for us in the coming years is in forming friendships, as her friends will become her family.
"The chances are she will live in a supported environment with other friends with intellectual disability and that together they will be a strong, tight-knit group where they combine their different skills and resources to care for each other with support and guidance.
"We hope she makes the sort of friends and bonds that will support her and enable her to live a meaningful life, contribute to society and be happy - which is really all any parent wants for their child."
Hannah's Good Time Music is on Fridays from 1pm.
For more information about World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 and the Lots of Socks initiative, visit the Down Syndrome Australia website.
