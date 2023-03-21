ENDING a relationship is a very stressful event in anyone's life.
You may be feeling a confusing range of painful emotions or you might be overwhelmed by the practical elements of your break-up.
Whether you're separating from your partner or negotiating a divorce, there's widespread support available to help you move past this difficult period of your life.
When it comes to separating from a long-term partner, it's normal to wonder how on earth you'll manage the practical implications of your break-up, let alone come to terms with the barrage of emotions that seem to assail you at every turn.
PEOPLE experiencing separation or divorce can feel enraged, fearful, insecure or rejected when their relationship is ending.
On the flip side, others might feel remorseful, guilty, relieved or ambivalent. Many people experience intense feelings of confusion.
If you feel unsafe or feel things are getting out of control, it's time to get help.
This is especially important if you feel you're not looking after your children.
Talking to one of our counsellors about how you are feeling may be the first step in finding a way through this difficult time.
AS an alternative to resolving disputes via legal means, mediation is now compulsory in cases not involving significant violence or child abuse.
Mediation is for couples in conflict over issues such as child contact and sharing property.
The more amicably and calmly these problems can be resolved, the less is spent on expensive legal fees and time in court can be avoided.
Relationships Australia NSW's Bathurst Centre provide clients with a safe, supportive atmosphere and a method of talking to one another, to assist them to sort out issues causing conflict and come up with acceptable solutions.
We also have staff who have been trained to involve children in this process.
Understanding how children feel and have been affected by separation often helps parents think and arrive at solutions that are in the best interests of the children.
Relationships Australia NSW offers services that can help. For support, contact us on 6333 8888 for a confidential discussion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.