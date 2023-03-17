AS a Canowindra native who grew up at one of New South Wales' leading horse studs, Belinda McCarthy knew from an early age just how special the Bathurst's Gold Crown Carnival was.
In the years since the daughter of Wayne and Anne Lamb has gone on to be a hugely successful trainer - she's won 38 Group 1 races - while she and husband Luke McCarthy run a renowned 'horse haven' known as Cobbitty Equine Farm.
She's been a strong supporter of the annual Bathurst carnival and is a two-time winning trainer of the Gold Crown Final for two-year-old colts and geldings.
She fought back tears in 2013 when All Black Stride clinched victory and in 2016 when she won seven races across the course of the carnival, it included Astride saluting in the Gold Crown decider.
Now, seven years on, McCarthy finally has another chance to win that feature final for a third time.
It comes in the form of a colt called Tomahawk Bart, who unleashed a brilliant sprint on Friday evening at the Bathurst Paceway to win his Gold Crown Heat (1,730 metres).
It was the 899th win of McCarthy's training career and Jack Callaghan, the driver who qualified Tomahawk Bart for the $150,000 final, thinks she has a good shot of adding another golden trophy to her tally as well.
"For sure he's a chance," Callaghan said.
"We've always liked him from pretty early on and he's developing in the right way, so hopefully he can keep it going."
Though the field for this year's final is packed with quality, Tomahawk Bart showed he has the speed to be a genuine contender.
He zipped away from barrier six in his heat to claim the early lead, sitting seven metres off the front soon after the arms on the mobile folded back.
But it was what came a lap later from the $4 chance that really caught the eye.
With some 400m to run, Tomahawk Bart put on a burst of speed that had him nine metres clear of Bernie Hewitt's $1.50 favourite Royal Cruiser in the blink of an eye.
That margin had increased to 10 metres by the top of the straight and though he eased up as the winning post loomed, Tomahawk Bart was still a clear victor.
He won by 5.4m over Royal Cruiser, with a further 10.8m back to Kozaczynski ($13) in third.
He wasn't the fastest qualifier, clocking a 1:57.1 winning mile rate, but Tomahawk Bart demonstrated what he was capable of.
"He showed a good turn of speed," Callaghan said.
"I tried to rate that third quarter down the back because there was a danger on my back, but once I asked him to get going he took off alright.
"I didn't think I went too early, that middle half was pretty steady, he didn't cop any pressure once he found the front, I knew he was a nice enough horse.
"If something had have gotten to him a bit earlier he probably would've taken off again. He went well."
Callaghan will be in the gig for McCarthy again on Monday as the duo aim to qualify runners for the carnival's three-year-old feature finals as well.
They have Don Hugo and Sweetheart Bart running in the Gold Chalice heats plus Lochinvar Xena in a Gold Bracelet qualifier.
