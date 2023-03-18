A BRILLIANT decision made over a couple of beers - that's a statement you don't offer hear, but in the case of David Moran it is true.
In fact it's a decision that could be made look a whole lot better very soon as well.
So what was it? Well it was Moran's move to purchase a Modern Art x Bettors Package colt at last year's Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale for $7,500.
Fast forward 12 months and that colt, who is called Timmy Rictor, has not only qualified for the $150,000 Group 1 Bathurst Gold Crown Final, but he was the fastest of the six heat winners.
Considering he spent a significant amount of time in that 1,730 metres heat travelling three wide and that he went on to win by 20.8m without Moran having to pull out the ear plugs further highlights just how good Timmy Rictor's win was.
It came in his first race start as well.
"That was really good, he's a bloody nice little horse, that's for sure," Moran said.
As a 19-times Group 1 winning driver, when Moran is excited about a horse it is worth taking note.
It's a horse he liked even before he knew if it could run. That's why, over a couple of beers, Moran bid on him at the Bathurst sale.
"Myself and Clayton Tonkin were having a few beers out on the grass and picked him out. I said that I'll buy him if he goes cheap," Moran recalled.
"He got to about five [5,000] and Clayton said to me 'Go again' so we brought him for $7,500.
"We had looked at him in the stables and we liked him then, but we weren't sure what kind of price he'd make. So we we decided over a couple beers to buy him."
Though Timmy Rictor, who is trained at the Cardigan stable of Emma Stewart, hadn't even had a trial before lining up for his Gold Crown Heat on Friday, there was still plenty of buzz around the colt.
He started as the $1.55 favourite, but from barrier four Timmy Rictor found himself two and three wide early on.
However, that didn't worry Moran too much.
He felt the effort that Steve Turnbull's runner Tinny Mahoney had used to find the lead and preventing American Spirit from crossing would play into his hands. He was right.
With 700m to go Timmy Rictor had improved to third and by the time he balanced at the top of the home straight he had the lead.
From there it was game over. Bernie Hewitt's Beachride ($12) was the best of the rest, but was almost 21m behind Moran's runner.
"He was doing it quite well and was within himself. First start and he should only improve you'd hope," Moran said.
"We obviously knew that he's got a fair bit of ability, but even though he was three wide, he wasn't really working hard.
"Like I was sort of sitting out there judging my own tempo then obviously the leader did a fair bit of work himself, so I knew he'd have to come back to us."
While Moran, who won the 2019 Gold Chalice Final with Lochinvar Art, is now crossing his fingers for a good barrier draw, he knows he has a hot prospect for the decider.
"It doesn't really matter too much where he draws, but there are some good horse in it like Chart Topper, so you wouldn't want him to be drawn better than you," he said.
The Group 1 Gold Crown Final will be run on Saturday, March 25.
