HE completed three races on the brutal World Cross Country course, he's won two state track gold medals and he found an extra gear to win his first Bathurst parkrun of the year, but Aaron Houston is a runner who wants more in 2023.
He is thinking about winning a Virtus Global Games medal in June.
The talented para athlete has been selected in the 30-member athletics squad that will represent Australia at the Games in Vichy, France.
It's an elite sports event for athletes with an intellectual impairment, but it won't be the first time that Houston has worn the green and gold.
Last November Houston was named the Virtus Oceania Asia champion after winning 5,000 metres gold and a bronze medal in the 1,500m.
He went on to be part of the first ever Australian team to compete at the Virtus World Cross Country Championship, held in San Diego.
While the T20 classification runner placed 12th in his four kilometre event and 11th in the 8km race at those titles, he felt he could've done better.
"San Diego was pretty good, but I got sick over there so I think I could've done a bit better, I was a little bit disappointed. I reckon if I wasn't sick I would've easy gone top 10," he said.
"I think I could've medalled in the four kay if I wasn't sick."
Given what Houston has done so far this year, it's easy to see why he thinks he could've medalled and why he's determined to impress in France.
In late February Houston tested his limits at Mount Panorama when it hosted the World Cross Country Championships.
In the corporate and public teams relay, he joined with fellow Bathurst talents Miller Rivett, Brandon Martin and Max Martinez to win the open category.
It wasn't the only event he ran in either on a weekend where the mercury reached 37 degrees.
"I did three races, I did the golden ticket race then the next day I did the relay and 40 minutes later I did the power race," he said.
"That was most painful weekend I've done for a long time. It took a lot out of me."
A week later Houston competed at the Athletics NSW Junior Championships where he won gold in both the 1500 metres and 800 metres under 20s para ambulant events.
It means he's soon headed to nationals, and it also meant he pushed hard on Saturday morning at Bathurst parkrun.
He and Rivett were neck-and-neck the whole way, but in the final metres of the 5km course as the duo broke into a sprint, it was Houston who prevailed.
He notched up his 16th Bathurst parkrun win in a time of 16:50, with Rivett (16:51) close behind.
It wasn't Houston's quickest time on the Bathurst course - that's a 16:45 - but he was still happy with the effort.
"I'm training for nationals in a couple of weeks, I'm racing the 800 and 1500 there, that will be a lot more speed that today," he said.
"That's why I'm happy I had that kick in the last hundred metres, I don't always have another gear."
Matthew Ferguson, Andrew Holland and James Pucci rounded out the top five at Saturday's parkrun, with Hollee Simons (20:52) the fastest of the female competitors.
As for June's Virtus Global Games, Houston will run in the 1,500m and 5,000m events. He has set up a gofundme page to help him raise the money he will need to make the trip.
