BEFORE it he was so nervous he couldn't eat, after it he was so happy he couldn't stop smiling - that's how much winning a Gold Crown Heat with Misterfourthousand on Friday night meant to Mitch Turnbull.
The heat win means that Turnbull will drive in the final of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's feature, but what made it so special is that Misterfourthousand is named after his father.
It was in June last year that Steve Turnbull reached the remarkable milestone of 4,000 wins as a trainer and it was Mitch who drove that winner for him.
Mitch was extremely proud of helping his father create history as the first trainer in Australia to reach the 4,000 mark, but that he now drives a gelding named in honour of that achievement brings pressure with it.
A whole lot of pressure when it comes to the Gold Crown series.
"The day before Christmas I hoppled him and I said 'He has the ability to win the crown' but even today I couldn't eat because I felt so nervous, I haven't felt this kind of pressure in two or three years," Mitch said.
"I just wanted him to do well and be respected. He had a good trip and got the job done.
"I get in trouble for sending too many snapchats of him, I'm a bit of pest with him, but I just love him and know he can do it. That's why I felt the pressure, I really wanted him to have a clean trip.
"I absolutely love this horse, he's one of my pets at home. Just to get it done for the locals was a relief. "
While Mitch had won Gold Crown heat on a horse his father trains in the past - two years ago he did so on $51 outsider The Rainbow Beach - he was desperate to get the job done on Friday night.
Misterfourthousand had won a pair of trials and his maiden race prior to Friday's heat, which saw him start as a $6 chance.
From barrier six, Misterfourthousand was momentarily four-wide before he crossed to take the lead. But Mitch was then able to back the speed off.
It was a smart move.
Misterfourthousand led by 4m as the bell for the final lap sounded, at which time Dangerous Threats sat on his outside and Sam By The Seaside on his back.
Through the final bend Misterfourthousand lifted the tempo, but Sam By The Seaside stuck with him then peeled out of the trail to challenge on his outside.
But Misterfourthousand had enough left in his legs to hold off his rivals, winning by 1.6m over Sam By The Seaside (John O'Shea, $8) in a 1:57.9 mile rate.
"I did a heap of work early then got a breather. Up the back I let him slide and he sprinted well for about a hundred or two and when I didn't shake JT's horse, the number one, I was a bit worried," Mitch admitted.
"But when he sees a horse outside him down the straight he keeps fighting, so that's what won it."
The relieved and happy driver waved at the cheering crowd before being joined by members of his family for the winners' photo.
Naturally his parents came out on track to congratulate him, but so too did Mitch's older brother Nathan.
It was a special gesture on a special night for the 26-year-old driver.
"Even Nathan came out and got a photo with him, he just knows him from being out at the track and knows what he means to me," Mitch said.
"When you have a special horse, it just really makes your night."
As for the final, Turnbull says he's hoping for a good draw and a clean run but no doubt he'd love another win too.
The Group 1, $150,000 final will be held on Saturday, March 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.