Horse named after Steve Turnbull, Misterfourthousand, qualifies for Gold Crown Final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
March 18 2023 - 5:30pm
Mitch Turnbull was delighted to drive Misterfourthousand - a horse named after his father-trainer Steve - to victory in his Gold Crown Heat. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

BEFORE it he was so nervous he couldn't eat, after it he was so happy he couldn't stop smiling - that's how much winning a Gold Crown Heat with Misterfourthousand on Friday night meant to Mitch Turnbull.

