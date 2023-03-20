THE early bird catches the worm, and the early risers of Bathurst were able to catch a glimpse of our beautiful bird life.
On Sunday, March 19, bird enthusiasts were treated to a guided bird watching walk through the woodlands of Boundary Road Reserve.
The walk, which was a part of the Sustainable Bathurst program run by Bathurst Regional Council, was designed to educate attendees on ways to build a better future for themselves and the environment.
Approximately 25 people attended the bird watching walk, which was led by local bird expert and self proclaimed "bird nerd", Tiffany Mason.
"It's been fabulous," she said.
Ms Mason was thrilled with the amount of people who came along to the event, and the vast array of birdlife they were able to encounter on their journey.
But, there was one moment that stood out from the rest.
"The highlight was the five dusky wood swallows, perched in the top of a dead tree," she said.
"Wood swallows are one of our threatened species, and I think they were the only threatened species we caught up with today so it was nice to see those around."
Ms Mason said that the main goal of the day, was to educate the people of Bathurst on the wildlife in the area, and provide an opportunity for people to connect with nature.
"I think its nourishment for the soul," she said.
According to one of the attendees, Pamela Dark, Ms Mason was the perfect guide to feed her mind and her soul throughout the Sunday stroll.
"Tiffany has been a wonderful guide, she has explained the area in which we are walking and the connection to the land and the Wiradyuri people as well as the bird life in the area," Ms Dark said.
Ms Dark, who spends her spare time hiking, said the walk was an amazing way to learn more about the bird life in the region.
And, learn she did, as she was treated with the opportunity to see some beautiful native wildlife.
"The rosellas were absolutely gorgeous, and the wattle birds, and the grey wrens, and there were lots of magpies," Ms Dark said.
The walk was something that Ms Dark said she would encourage everyone to do, as a means to take in the scenery of the local area.
One person that Ms Dark convinced to join her on the walk, was her hiking partner Michelle Puzicha, who said the walk was an an exciting way to discover the broad spectrum of bird life in Bathurst.
"I don't know a lot about birdlife, but that's why I'm here, to learn," she said.
"These guys have an amazing plethora of knowledge and information on bird watching and the species that we have here, and how to sustain those types of environments as well."
Despite learning a lot from tour guides and other bird enthusiasts, Ms Puzicha said there was one thing that was absolutely necessary to learning as much as possible.
"Binoculars are a must," she said.
