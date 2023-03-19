Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Man dies after hazard-reduction burn on private property near Forbes

By Newsroom
Updated March 19 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance responded to the scene before the man was flown to Sydney. File picture

A man has died following a planned private hazard-reduction operation on a property in the state's Central West on Saturday, March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.