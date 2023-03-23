ANOTHER attempt, another failure.
Councillor Warren Aubin has been unable to convince his fellow councillors to redirect funds from the Carrington grandstand project to Bathurst's crumbling roads.
At the March 15 Bathurst Regional Council meeting, he put forward a notice of motion seeking to reallocate the $4.25 million to road repairs, which was nearly identical to what he proposed in December, 2022.
The latest proposal netted an identical result: being voted down seven to two.
One of the concerns raised by the opposing councillors was using loan funds to carry out maintenance work, which is not standard practice for the council, while Cr Jess Jennings also suggested that more money could be forthcoming if Labor wins the state election.
"Just hold your breath for another week or so and see what happens during the course of this election campaign," Cr Jennings said.
Speaking to the Western Advocate, Cr Aubin said the outcome was "disheartening and disappointing".
He said he had spoken to councillors and heard comments some had made publicly about roads, which was why he thought he could get the notice of motion over the line this time.
But only Cr Ian North supported him, as was the case back in December.
"Obviously, the priorities of the other seven councillors on council is to get their grandstand at Carrington Park up and where it should be, because that's the project they think should come above fixing our roads," Cr Aubin said.
"When money is hard to come by, we should be back to our basics of rubbish, rates and roads. Roads is a big factor of what we should be doing."
He said Carrington Park only has one major event each year, being the National Rugby League (NRL) game featuring the Penrith Panthers, and the grandstand shouldn't be put ahead of fixing roads.
While Bathurst council has received money from the NSW government in recent months, including $2.2 million in February, to put towards repairing roads in the region, Cr Aubin said it just wasn't enough to address the problem.
Moving forward, he said he will work with council's Engineering Services department to see if there is another project that money could be reallocated from to carry out road repairs.
"I've just got to find a way now of seeing if we can get some money out to do some more works, because it's just pitiful that we don't have the money to do it," Cr Aubin said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.