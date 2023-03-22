HEALING, energy and connection was the theme of the Living Wellness Psychic Expo.
The event, which was held at Bathurst Panthers on Sunday, March 19, saw over 30 exhibitors and their stalls, providing people with an opportunity to connect with themselves, others and spirit.
Exhibitions included stalls selling crystals, jewellery, essential oils, books, aura cleansing devices and sound cleansing tools.
Attendees also had the opportunity to gain insight into the spiritual realm by receiving tarot card, aura and psychic readings, as well as participating in live, interactive shows.
These interactive shows allowed patrons the chance to connect with their loved ones through psychic mediums.
The next Living Wellness Psychic Expo will be held in August, and more information can be found via the Facebook page.
