A CLINICAL bowling performance on day one has sealed Rugby Union's progression to the second last weekend of the BOIDC season.
The Bulldogs won the toss and sent St Pat's Old Boys to bat, with last year's premiers were bowled out for just 117 in hot conditions.
Bulldogs caught Saints just three wickets down and had lost only another two by lunch time, sitting on a score of 5-217.
Both captains agreed to call the game at lunch, meaning Bulldogs would progress to the preliminary final next weekend.
Flynn Taylor, who took four wickets from a clinical seven overs, said it was a great performance from his Bulldogs teammates.
"Jonah [Ruzgas] took a really good wicket early, so that got us off to a really good start," he said.
"Everyone was wanting to be there, which was really good.
"We got the top five out, which kind of left the middle to me but they backed me the whole way.
"We just bowled to the stumps."
Ruzgas' opening wicket got Bailey Brien out for a duck, before Brad Rayner stepped up to take Andrew Brown (2) and Cooper Brien (7) and by the time Ruzgas got his second (Slattery for a duck), Saints were in a woeful position on 4-13.
Adam Ryan (25) came in at five and tried to steady the ship, alongside Joshua Willcox (33) but Taylor was able to get his first wicket of the day when his dismissed the former.
Taylor continued to wreck havoc as he dismissed Derryn Clayton for a duck and the following Saints bat, before he had Hayden Goodsell out for 20.
Brothers Jameel and Yousuf Qureshi also got amongst the wickets, taking one each, as Saints were dismissed for 117.
Taylor described the middle order as "big wickets".
"You've got Adam Ryan and Derryn Clayton, they're all decent bats, so it was really good to get them out," he said.
"We knew we had to back ourselves to bowl our best and we did that.
"The support we had was really good."
Sam Macpherson, who was all action with the ball last weekend when he took six wickets, led the way with the bat as opener in Bulldogs' chase with 76.
By the time Bulldogs had caught Saints' total, they had only lost three wickets - the two openers (the other being Taylor on 13) and Tanvir Singh (16).
Yousuf Qureshi scored the second highest score of the day (42), while his brothers Imran (34*) and Jameel (6*) were both in when the game was called.
"It was a really good game," Taylor said.
"We were expecting a really tough match and we got that."
Rugby Union will now progress to the preliminary final to play the runner-up of the CYMS-Cavaliers match.
The game will most likely be held at Wade Park, across both Saturday and Sunday.
