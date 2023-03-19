ST PAT'S has confirmed its place in the Western under 21s grand final for the third consecutive year, after drawing with Nyngan Tigers on Saturday.
Played at Wellington in hot conditions, St Pat's 12-6 late in the game, before Nyngan scored a late try to level it up at 12-all.
Regardless of the result, St Pat's will finish the regular season undefeated minor premiers, but will play the grand final against Orange Orangutans next Saturday at Forbes.
St Pat's coach Tyson Medlyn said it was a competitive match against Nyngan.
READ MORE:
"It was very hot but in saying that, it was hot for both teams, not just ours," he said.
"We started probably a bit too slow, which is a bit of an issue for us. They scored the first try and we pulled it back to lead 12-6 with only five minutes to go.
"They scored, so it finished up as a draw."
Cooper Nunan and Tyrese Edwards both scored tries for St Pat's, while Cale Dunn and Fletcher Hunt both touched down for four-pointers against Nyngan.
Unlike previous, St Pat's and Orange Orangutans will progress to the decider based on their ladder positions, rather than contesting finals.
Medlyn said it's pleasing that his team will contest a third consecutive Western under 21s grand final.
"It just goes to show how strong our junior system is at St Pat's," he said.
"I have to give credit to our board members and our coaching staff. To be in three grand finals in three years is no fluke, if you look at it that way.
"In saying that, there's still one more job to do and that's Saturday.
"We haven't won anything yet, we're not jumping up and down."
Medlyn said it will be a special occasion for his under 21s boys, who play on the same day as the Brendon 'Stubby' Collits memorial match is played in Forbes.
"For some of us guys who were pretty close to Stubby and his dad, it's going to be an emotional one," he said.
"Hopefully we can get over there and do him and his father proud, rip in and get the trophy.
"It's going to a big day and hopefully we can get some big numbers at the game and put on a show."
The match is expected to be play as a curtain-raiser, before the St Pat's-Forbes Magpies first grade clash at Spooner Oval.
A kick-off time for the match is yet to be confirmed.
