St Pat's draw with Nyngan Tigers 12-all in Western under 21s at Wellington

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:00pm
Josh Hanrahan started at prop in his team's 12-all draw with Nyngan Tigers. Picture by Jenny Kingham

ST PAT'S has confirmed its place in the Western under 21s grand final for the third consecutive year, after drawing with Nyngan Tigers on Saturday.

