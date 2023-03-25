JACK Duggans Irish Pub was the place to be for young and old on St. Patricks Day.
And, at 105 years young, Bathurst's living legend Francie Morris made her way to the pub to celebrate the iconic day.
Bistro worker at Duggans, Mark, said that Ms Morris was looking forward to the day "with bells on", and was definitely not disappointed by the festivities.
A group of around 11 people, including Mark, escorted Ms Morris to the Irish pub on the day, where Jack Duggans staff absolutely embraced her arrival.
They even allowed her to pour herself a pint of Guinness from behind the bar.
"Trevor and Nika went out of their way on a very busy day to make her feel special, and she loved that," Mark said.
"She was pampered a bit by the crew."
The pub licensee and manager were the brains of the operation, and came up with the idea to have Ms Morris pour a pint, something that left Ms Morris feeling absolutely elated.
"She loved every minute of that," Mark said.
"She had the time of her life."
Mark said that the hospitality Duggans showed, was exactly the way an Irish Pub should be on St Patrick's Day.
"That's what an Irish pub is all about, is being very welcoming and open-armed to the community," he said.
As well as getting into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day by pouring, and then drinking a pint of Guinness, Ms Morris was dressed in her green garb, and even had her face painted.
"She had a shamrock painted on her forehead, and at one point she was wearing a shiny, sparkly, green eye mask," Mark said.
Ms Morris' spirit and willingness to embrace anything that comes her way, is what Mark believes to be the secret to her long life.
"I think it's just her good attitude, she has a wonderful attitude for life," Mark said.
"She's the most amazing lady."
Ms Morris was joined on the day by many of her friends, as well as Lithgow Parish Priest, Father Garry McKeown, and Father Paul Devitt from the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst.
They all enjoyed a meal and a beverage on the day, and finished up their festivities around 3pm.
The pub, however, continued celebrations for several hours, and was packed with patrons until closing time.
