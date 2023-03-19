Western Advocate
Sienna Clarke hits one under par in both rounds to win girls Peter O'Malley Masters

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
March 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Sienna Clarke with her winning trophy, following success at the Jack Newton Junior Golf Peter O'Malley Masters at Bathurst on Sunday. Picture by Bradley Jurd

SIENNA Clarke has hit an impress one under par in both rounds to win the girls leg of the Peter O'Malley Masters at Bathurst.

