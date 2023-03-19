SIENNA Clarke has hit an impress one under par in both rounds to win the girls leg of the Peter O'Malley Masters at Bathurst.
An event on the Jack Newton Junior Golf schedule, Clarke finished comfortably ahead of her nearest rival - St Michael's Golf Club club-mate and Dubbo native Ella Murray.
The Jervis Bay native said she was pleased with how she played across the two days.
"I played really well," she said.
"I hit it really well on Saturday. I shot one under both rounds.
"The putter was a bit cold on Saturday, but it really warmed up on Sunday."
READ MORE:
Clarke, the only girl to finish in red figures, put together an impressive round on a firm and fast track on Saturday.
With more than eight players within three shots of the lead towards the end of play, an opportunity arose for someone to step up and put pressure on the rest of the field.
A steady opening nine for Clarke put her in a comfortable position to make a move at the turn.
Lighting up on the back, with three birdies in six holes to put a three shot gap on the field and finishing the day 71 (-1).
She would continue her form into Sunday, hitting the same score as she did on the opening day to claim victory with an overall score of 142.
Murray came in eight shots behind Clarke, with Avondale's Robyn Keen rounding out the podium in third with a score of 151.
Bathurst's only competitor in the girls competition - Maiv Dorman - finished 24th, hitting 88 and 89 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Murray said the competition at Bathurst was strong, saying it's great exposure to play at a Jack Newton Junior Golf tournament.
"Competition was strong, but I felt confident going in," she said.
"The Jack Newton events are really good, to get exposure. It's good to be playing with a lot of girls.
"They're regulars I play at other events. Ella Murray, who came runner-up to me, she's from my club St Michael's. I have a scholarship at that club, so I play pennants for them."
In the boys competition, Harry Whitelock (Royal Canberra) headed into Sunday in a close battle with Darcy Mackay (Stonecutters Ridge), both hitting three under par to be on a score of 68 each.
The pair had plenty of birdies scattered across their cards, finishing Saturday in fine fashion.
Whitelock would have thought his stunning seven hole stretch which included three birdies and an eagle was enough to take the solo lead.
However, Mackay who was equally impressive, finishing with three birdies in his last four holes.
But Whitelock came out on Sunday and played even better, hitting six under for a score of 65 for the day and 133 overall.
Mackay suffered a disappointing Sunday, hitting two over par for a score of 73 and 141 overall, to finish joint second alongside Noah Bricknell (Goulburn) and Ian Kim (St Michael's).
Rory Elphick was the pick of the Bathurst golfers, finishing in equal 19th with a score of 77 and 74.
Jacob Lamb came 27th (81 and 73), while Cooper Starkey was further back on equal 35th (80 and 77).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.