Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

Reigning BOIDC premiers St Pat's Old Boys bow out finals

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 20 2023 - 1:48pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's Old Boys batsman Bailey Brien in his team's loss to Rugby Union on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch

ST PAT'S Old Boys reign as BOIDC premiers is officially over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.