ST PAT'S Old Boys reign as BOIDC premiers is officially over.
The 2022-23 grand final winners were defeated by seven wickets on Sunday by local rivals Rugby Union at Morse Park 1.
A poor first day collapse, where Saints were bowled out for just 117 runs, sealed the club's fate, with the Bulldogs catching them only three wickets down.
By lunch, Rugby Union had only lost two more wickets and had past Saints' total by 100 runs and it was then when the captains decided to call it.
Saints skipper Adam Ryan admitted the damage had been done in the first session, which saw his team at 4-13 early on.
"I reckon that first session was a very big one for the momentum of the match," he said.
"They bowled to us really well, considering the conditions.
"We were behind from that first session and we never sort of got back into the contest after that."
Ryan paid tribute to the Rugby performance, saying they "executed their plan" excellently.
And while his team is now out of the finals, the skipper was still pleased with his club's overall season.
"We put ourselves in the finals again, which has happened for a number of consecutive years. That's great," he said.
"That game leading into the finals [against ORC], we couldn't have played any better.
"Had we not lost those early wickets in the finals and chucked another 200 runs on the board, things might've been different in the final.
"I'm pretty impressed with some of the guys coming through from second grade and having a crack. They've definitely matured as the season as gone and have built confidence in the first grade ranks.
"We made the grand final of that Western knockout, just missed out on the Bonnor Cup stuff this year.
"It's still a pretty good season after losing a fair few handy cricketers last year but we still enjoyed the competition and had fun."
The win for Bulldogs means they will play CYMS in the preliminary final, having lost their undefeated status against Cavaliers in the qualifying final.
The winner of that match will face Cavaliers in the final and Ryan believes all three remaining teams are evenly matched.
"I think if Rugby played how they did against us, I think they could beat either side," he said.
"The higher ranked teams have a bit more of an advantage, but if Rugby can put it together, they've definitely got a side that can go all the way.
"Out of those three teams, they're pretty evenly matched teams with bat and ball. It's sort of anyone's."
