HE didn't get the NRL competition points he and his Cronulla Sharks wanted on Sunday afternoon, but Will Kennedy did get words of praise from a league legend and probably increased his contract value too.
Kennedy was one of the standouts for the Sharks as they suffered a 24-20 loss to the Canberra Raiders, with former Australian representative and premiership winner Cooper Cronk heaping praise on the fullback.
Cronk noted the former St Pat's junior is now a key attacking asset for Cronulla as his speed and vision ignites their back line.
It's exactly the sort of praise the 25-year-old wants to hear.
With Kennedy expected to ink what is tipped to be a long-term deal to remain with the Sharks later this month, his recent performances have given him a strong bargaining chip.
Following round two's three-try performance in the win over the Eels, Kennedy crossed the stripe against the Raiders and assisted in another four pointer as well.
He has now scored more tries in the competition than his father William 'Bubba' Kennedy managed during his own top flight career.
The talented fullback has crossed for 28 tries in 65 appearances for the Sharks, while his father - a centre - scored 26 times in 61 games for Balmain.
While admitting the 35 degrees at the time the game commenced at GIO Stadium made things tough, saying: "I haven't played in heat like this for awhile so I have to adjust", Kennedy was impressive in the opening half.
He ran for 115 metres in the first 40 minutes, and helped the Sharks to be in reach of the Raiders at 12-10.
Kennedy scored the game's opener in the sixth minute, backing up winger Ronaldo Mulitalo as he found space on the left edge.
"As soon as any Sharks player gets through the back field, it's always Will Kennedy there supporting," Cronk, who is now a league commentator said.
In the 33rd minute Kennedy combined with Mulitalo once more, this time putting in a grubber kick to set up a four-pointer.
Cronk labelled the kick "centimetre perfect" and praised the Kennedy for his vision in setting up his team-mate.
"That's what all good fullbacks in our game have, that ability to pre-empt where the play will be," he said.
"He [Kennedy] recognises quick play the balls, he goes straight to it and contributes.
"Just his speed and acceleration ... you love to see the ignition of speed out the back from Will Kennedy. He loves to put centres and wingers under pressure."
The Sharks' start to the second half, which included four penalties and two errors inside eight minutes, allowed the Raiders to push out to a 24-10 lead.
The visitors also lost Royce Hunt to the sin-bin and while they clawed back to within four points of the Raiders, that's as close as they got.
"We're obviously disappointed ... I thought our discipline was crucial at the end and we had some fundamental errors," Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said.
"I like the way we responded when we were behind the eight ball though. We went down swinging and fell short there. We've got to tune the footy up a little bit, we've got some things to work on."
Kennedy finished the game with 146 metres gained from 16 runs and three tackle breaks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.