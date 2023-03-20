THERE are many things still to be learned about long COVID, but one thing we do know is that it won't keep Bathurst's Jenn Arnold from lining up in next month's Paris Marathon.
When Arnold and her partner Stephen Jackson were planning a European vacation they specifically aimed to be in the French capital to tackle the marathon and both have trained hard in preparation.
For Arnold that has involved dealing with the impact of long COVID.
"My biggest goal for this one was to not break. I had long COVID last year and took eight or nine months to come back from that, then I got COVID again at Christmas," she said.
"But I'm coming back quite well, I'm happy about that and I'm feeling good and the body is holding together. That was the goal.
"I'm running a lot slower than what I've ever done training for a marathon before, I'm probably doing the same distance, but I'm also incorporating cycling, which is a lot lower impact on my body."
As well as being smart with training, nutrition has also been important for Arnold.
But as she showed on Saturday morning when clocking her quickest Bathurst parkrun time since June, 2021, Arnold has done things right.
"My iron levels dropped significantly, so they were at non-detectable levels due to long COVID, so I've had to be very careful about building that up and checking with the doctor," she said.
"But I'm lucky compared to a lot of people, I think a lot of people have been struggling with a it a lot more than I did, so I count my blessings."
The Paris Marathon, which will be run on April 2, will take Jackson and Arnold on a course past iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais, Notre-Dame cathedral and the Musée d'Orsay.
It finishes near the Arc de Triomphe.
Arnold admits they are sights she and Jackson will take in as they make their way from start to finish.
"I haven't done something quite as big and elaborate as this before, so it's very exciting and for us it's probably going to be a bit of a tourist run," she smiled.
"We'll still be running a marathon, but the sights and the places it goes past, we'll be having a look around.
"Steven and I have both been learning French for quite a few years, it will be lovely to go there and be able to speak it day to day."
Though Jackson has a long list of marathons on his running resume - including the 'six majors' of Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City - Arnold is a relative newcomer by comparison.
But the passion and determination both of them have will no doubt drive them through the kilometres in Paris.
"Steven has done a lot of international marathons, I think he's up to his 71st marathon, and that's not ultra marathons either," Arnold said.
"He's done the six majors, which is a great big challenge, and all sorts of local ones, but I've never done one overseas.
"I've done Dubbo and Melbourne and the London virtual when we ran around the Mount.
"I think we'll be close to five hours, a really slow, gentle one. Steven only raced the Six Foot Marathon last week, so he did 45 kays from Katoomba to Jenolan Caves, he worked hard."
The duo plan to arrive in Paris a week before the marathon: "just find our feet and acclimatise a bit, it will be a little bit chillier there at the moment."
The 2023 edition of the marathon has a capacity field, with Jackson and Arnold expected to be two of around 50,000 runners from 140 countries taking part.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.