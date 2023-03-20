DEFENDING champions City Colts are one win away from claiming another Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade title after making their way past Centennials Bulls in the weekend's major semi final at George Park 1.
James Smith's six wicket haul helped set up the comprehensive victory for the minor premiers.
Bulls were all out for 115 and Colts were able to reach that target with five wickets still in hand.
Thanks to a run-a-ball effort of 78 from Matt Stephen Colts were able to pile on late runs and finish their innings at 272 - removing any chance of Bulls getting another chance to bat.
Colts captain Brad Molenkamp said Smith has been electric with the ball throughout the 2022-23 campaign.
"Smithy now has 30 wickets again this season - backing up the same effort from last year. He's bowled more overs this year and has been really focused. He's been a powerhouse," he said.
"We've been a bit inconsistent with our batting, and bowling has been our strength, so we thought we'd bowl first and try to put them under a bit of pressure, and the plan all came together.
"We got off to a great start and we were consistent all the way through. Stevo hit 78 after we'd got past the target, but batted very well.
"There were lots of scores in the 20s, so it was a good team effort."
Colts' choice to bowl proved to be a great one as they tore through the Bulls order to have their opponents in severe strife at 7-48.
Smith was too hard for Bulls to contain as he picked up five of his six wickets in that period.
When he had opener Leigh Bourke (9) caught with the score at 0-16 it triggered a major collapse, as he picked up a number of key wickets.
Lawson picked up the other two wickets in that window.
He got the wicket of opener Andrew Chie (19), who was the only top or middle order batter to spend extended time out in the middle.
Bulls found some crucial resistance through a 49-run effort from Rahul Verma, who gave Centennials something to defend.
Smith picked up the wicket of Bulls skipper Shannon Dawes to end his day with 6-41 while Lawson took 3-42.
The start of the Colts chase was solid, as they made their way to 0-33, but the loss of three wickets for 13 runs gave Bulls hope.
However, a series a solid contributions throughout the order ensured that Colts would get the job done.
Molenkamp (35) saw his side to the target before Stephen teed off on the Bulls attack after the target was reached.
It will be a satisfying grand final day for Molenkamp who missed last year's decider due to injury.
Leigh Bourke's figures of 5-53 was a bright spot for the Bulls on an otherwise tough day for the squad.
Chie was also took 3-22 from his 10 overs.
The minor semi-final was an even more one sided affair as Bathurst City scored 223 at Morse Park 2 before removing Rugby Union for just 43 runs.
