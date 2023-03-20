Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

City Colts beat Centennials Bulls to progress to BDCA second grade decider

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 20 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEFENDING champions City Colts are one win away from claiming another Bathurst District Cricket Association second grade title after making their way past Centennials Bulls in the weekend's major semi final at George Park 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.