ON Saturday, March 18, members of the Harness Racing world swapped out their riding boots and racing silks for attire of another kind.
The Gold Crown Ball, which has been a staple event in the Gold Crown Carnival for decades, saw the ladies don their dressiest dresses and men strap into their most suitable suits.
The ball, which was held at the Bathurst Harness Racing Club, was not only the place to be to celebrate and socialise during the two-week carnival, but it was also a charitable event.
Over $1000 was raised for the Make-A-Wish foundation, during a best-dressed fashion parade, where patrons flung funds at who they thought to be the savviest dressed of the night.
The ball also featured a two-course meal, games and dancing to finish off the evening.
