Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See pictures from the Bathurst Gold Crown Ball

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 25 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ON Saturday, March 18, members of the Harness Racing world swapped out their riding boots and racing silks for attire of another kind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.