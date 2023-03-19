A LIGHT at the end of the tunnel for the fire near Hill End has crept closer after firies kept control of the blaze over an extreme danger period.
Four days of hot, windy weather - which came to an end on Sunday, March 19 - didn't spark any significant change to the fire that has smouldered for 15 days, outside of unburned patches igniting within containment lines.
With winds forecast to increase in the afternoon on Monday (March 20), crews continue to patrol for hotspots and ensure the fire stays within its boundaries.
But with cooler temperatures ahead for the rest of the week, things are looking positive.
"We're hoping we'll be able to see some sort of a light at the end of the tunnel for this fire," NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) public information officer Cindy Hewson said.
Community meetings will be held in Hill End and Pyramul on Monday at 11am, with another at 2pm in Hargraves before a session at Ilford on Tuesday at 11am.
In the meantime, residents are asked to be careful when doing activities, such as using machinery, that could spark a fire.
Should a fire ignite, call triple zero immediately.
No more destroyed homes in the area have been identified by the building assessment team, according to the RFS.
