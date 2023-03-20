BATHURST has sizzled through one of its hottest March days on record.
According to Weatherzone, the mercury hit a high of 36.6 degrees at around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, beating the previous record set at the ag station (36.3 in 1938).
There had been previous days on record that exceeded 37 degrees, but these were recorded at the Bathurst Jail, with the hottest March day on record at that weather station a 37.7-degree day in 1889.
There were other 37-degree days in 1900 and 1926.
READ MORE:
Temperatures for March 2023 continue to be above the long term average of 24.7, with the current average of 28.6 for this month on track to break a record.
There will be some respite from the hot weather later this week, with the mercury forecast to drop to a high of 24 on Tuesday.
There's rain forecast on each day from Wednesday to Saturday, with Thursday the most likely day to bring the most rain - a 90 per cent chain of up to 20 millimetres.
The maximum temperature is not expected to hit more than 25 for the rest of the week, while over night temperatures are expected to remain pleasant.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.