Stunning acreage on the Turon River

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday March 24: 622 Upper Turon Road, Upper Turon:
If you have been looking for the perfect rural property to call your own then look no further than "Mount Pleasant". Located at 622 Upper Turon Road and just six kilometres from the former gold mining village of Sofala, it is the first time the property has been offered for sale in over 30 years.
Set on 100 quality acres with approximately one kilometre of Turon River frontage, it is the perfect haven for gold fossickers and nature enthusiasts.
As you enter the property through the electric front entry gate, you'll immediately be impressed by the established mature gardens with many exotic trees. The expansive family homestead boasts four generously sized bedrooms, including a loft-style bedroom upstairs. The modern family bathroom, along with the additional bathroom off the laundry, make it the perfect home for a family or guests.
The open-plan kitchen and meals area, formal living and formal dining room, as well as the ideal study/home office, make this property perfect for entertaining and hosting guests. The kitchen is a budding chefs dream and is equipped with gas cooking, a walk-in pantry, and ample storage.
Listing agent, Chris Hagney, said that while the main homestead was amazing, the additional accommodation was an absolute bonus.
"In addition to the main homestead, there is a separate, self-contained, two-bedroom, two-bathroom granny-flat, which is perfect for guests or as a potential income source through Air BnB," he said. "The oversized double garage with workshop and four-bay carport provide ample space for vehicles and equipment and is another value add to the property."
If you're looking to run a farming property with livestock or produce, the property has ample shedding, including a massive 33 metre x 17 metre machinery shed with power, car hoist and office.
There is also another large shed, a one-stand shearing shed with yards, and smaller garden shed.
Chris said it was the ideal property for those who love the outdoors. "There is approximately one kilometre of Turon River frontage and four sizable dams, which are perfect for fishing or swimming," he said. "In addition, there is in excess of 200,000 litres of water tank storage with a pump from a spring-fed dam, making it easy to maintain your property's water needs."
