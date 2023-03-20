I agree that one of the roles of council is to consider all proposals put forward and for some to be dealt with in confidential committee of council if it meets their guidelines for confidentiality.
I also welcome the opportunity that council has given some residents to speak at the Tremains Mill submission hearing.
I was one of 50 residents that made a submission to oppose this development and one of 18 that spoke at the hearing on March 8.
All of the 18 speakers opposed aspects of the development and I was impressed with their passionate presentations and believe that all councillors present and the developers took in their concerns.
In making my submission, I was concerned that I had no knowledge of what a "concept DA" was and that a concept DA did not require community consultation?
I believe that the council should not agree to this concept DA because it falls well short of meeting our local council LEP requirements with regards to the proposed six-storey boutique hotel and overshadowing of the pre-school.
My main concern is that in July 2022 the council was well aware that it would exceed the 12 metre height limit and I believe comments regarding the existing heritage buildings (mill and silos) height as their reasons for breaching the LEP is fanciful.
This brings us back to the council's recommendation last year to approve as a "one-off" exception the LEP of 12 metres for the private medical centre and we were told that no precedent would be set.
At this time, according to the leaked confidential report, the Tremains Mills precinct "can accommodate the building height proposed". Hasn't a precedent been set?
I believe we can all look forward to a revised development at the Tremains Mill precinct that will enhance our beautiful historic city and the developer should receive support from our councillors to make this happen, but not at the expense of hard-won heritage regulations and LEP height limits.
