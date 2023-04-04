MORE THAN 50 years of combined volunteer service at the Bathurst Red Cross shop was recognised during an award ceremony recently.
On Friday, March 17, volunteers new and old gathered in the RSL to celebrate the achievements of past volunteers, who were unable to be properly acknowledged until now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a day that was much-needed, according to NSW and ACT Red Cross area manager Natalie Hoffman.
"Today we are celebrating the volunteers, their hard work and the longevity of them," she said.
"These ladies have been here for years, and they deserve the recognition. They are the heart of the Red Cross."
One volunteer who was celebrated on the day, was Fay Connors.
Mrs Connors was the volunteer store manager for approximately 10 years, and was forced to retire during the pandemic.
And, although Mrs Connors said she has been enjoying her retirement, she said she does miss her time in the store, and there were several reasons as to why Ms Connors lasted so long as a volunteer.
"I loved it, I absolutely loved everything about it and all of the lovely ladies that worked there," she said.
One of Ms Connors' favourite thing about volunteering at the Red Cross shop was her ability to make a difference in the community, whether it be from some fashion advice, or simply a listening ear.
"When you do something for someone else, it does make you feel good, and it's really lovely to be able to help," she said.
"If someone comes in and they're looking for an outfit to wear to a wedding and you can help find it for them, and they look so beautiful and they're so grateful for not having to spend a few hundred dollars, that's a really lovely feeling."
In the time since Ms Connors has retired from her position as a volunteer at the Red Cross Shop, the store has seen a variety of new volunteers come through the doors.
One of these volunteers is 18-year-old Elliot Shoesmith.
Mr Shoesmith is the only male volunteer at the Bathurst Red Cross Shop, and has been spending his time getting to know the ins-and-outs of the store over the past month.
Despite only spending approximately one month in the store, Mr Shoesmith said he has very much enjoyed his time in the shop.
"It's a really nice place, there's never a dull moment in the store," he said.
"It's a nice environment, everyone is very kind, it's very welcoming, and I've never had a bad experience."
Though the volunteers of the Red Cross shop, past and present, only had positive things to say about their experiences, the store is currently facing a volunteer shortage.
"If anyone is looking for some volunteer work, it is a good place to work at," Ms Connors said.
Any queries regarding the volunteering process can be made within the Bathurst Red Cross Shop, or by scanning the QR code located inside the store.
Volunteer applications can be made online, or by filling in the paperwork provided in store.
