Access between Oberon and Lithgow will be via Bathurst during upcoming nightwork

ACCESS between Oberon and Lithgow will be via Bathurst over a number of evenings as nightwork is carried out in the region.
Transport for NSW says the changed traffic conditions on Jenolan Caves Road near Hampton, 28 kilometres south of Lithgow, will begin on Monday, March 27 at 7pm.
It says the work will involve installing fibre optic cable "to enable the connection of automated traffic signals" and geotechnical drilling.
For the safety of motorists and workers, according to Transport for NSW, Jenolan Caves Road will be closed at Hampton between Old Bindo Road and Duckamloi Road from 7pm to 5am over three nights from March 27, weather permitting.
A detour will be in place using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions.
Transport for NSW says this will add about one hour and 40 minutes of travel time.
During the closure, access between Oberon and Lithgow will be via Bathurst.
Transport for NSW says traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place during and after work hours, which may affect travel times, and it is asking motorists to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
