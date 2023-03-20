Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Access between Oberon and Lithgow will be via Bathurst during upcoming nightwork

Updated March 20 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nightwork will be on Jenolan Caves Road near the village of Hampton. Picture: Google Earth

ACCESS between Oberon and Lithgow will be via Bathurst over a number of evenings as nightwork is carried out in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.