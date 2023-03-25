SINCE moving to the Illawarra, former Stannies student Nick Moses has found his groove, and has been releasing music left, right and centre.
And, recently, he has released his first EP (extended play), titled 'Any Way Out.'
The EP has been described as an 'intimate and captivating triumph,' and features three songs, detailing the journey of life, love and heartbreak.
It's clear that Moses has come a long way from his days of performing in Stannies musicals and productions, and he is now well on his way to achieving his dream of becoming a singer songwriter.
Since releasing the EP, Moses has received a generous amount of positive feedback, including a glowing review on Happy Media.
It's something that Moses said he is really excited about, and credits the success to working as a full-time musician in the Illawarra region in 2022.
"I was getting three or four gigs a week," he said.
"Some of them were good gigs, and some of them were just in the corner of a venue, playing to no-one, but it was a good experience.
"I wanted to make sure I could do all these lower level gigs, to get my practice up and get used to performing in front of people and singing and get all the live experience built up, so that when I play bigger shows, I'm ready and it's not overwhelming."
Since developing his experience as a musician, Moses developed the courage to record and release the EP.
"It kind of felt like a big weight was lifted off my shoulders when I released it," he said.
"I had these songs recorded for the EP and I was sitting on them for a long time and I wasn't sure if they were any good, but to actually have released it now, and have played a few gigs has been really nice."
According to Moses, the whole process from writing and releasing his songs has been really organic, with the majority of his songs "just coming to" him.
"It can sometimes start with the music first, and the words come later," he said.
"A lot of it has been lyric writing. Just before I go to bed I always write two to three pages of lyrics, and whenever I get a chance I pull out a piece of paper or an old receipt I have in my pocket and I'm just writing words down."
Not only does Moses write both the lyrics and the guitar parts for his music, he also writes and plays all parts of the song.
"I write the drums, I write the bass ... and I play all the instruments pretty much," he said.
Though Moses does perform songs he has recorded and released during live gigs, he said these renditions have to be altered, as he is unable to play all of the parts in a live environment.
One of his goals for the future, however, is establishing a band, and having the capacity to perform the songs in the way they were recorded.
From this, Moses said he would love to ultimately make a comfortable living off music, by writing for both himself and already established artists
"I would ultimately like to be a singer songwriter, in the sense that I would perform my own songs that I've written, or I could write songs and give them to other artists," he said.
As well as wanting to develop relationships with other artists and musicians, Moses has worked collaboratively with another former Stannies student, and friend, Thomas Burke.
Mr Burke was the artist behind the EP cover for Any Way Out, and Moses said he was super grateful for the talent of his mate.
Moses was eager to thank all those who have been involved in the process of writing and recording the EP, including Mr Burke, photographer Amy Thompson, his younger brother Charlie Moses, and also his producer and drummer Ben Davies.
Though Moses hasn't yet ventured back to Bathurst to play any gigs for his home town, he said it is definitely on the list of things to do, and is hoping to return in the near future.
The EP, Any Way Out can be found on all popular streaming services, along with the five singles Moses has previously recorded and released.
