Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Better Be The Best powers his way into Gold Chalice Final for Nathan Turnbull

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 21 2023 - 12:40pm, first published March 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVEN after recently winning a hard fought NSW Derby Better Be The Best still finds ways to stun racegoers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.