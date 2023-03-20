EVEN after recently winning a hard fought NSW Derby Better Be The Best still finds ways to stun racegoers.
Nathan Turnbull's superstar colt will have the chance to add another Group 1 title to his name this Saturday after taking out the Bathurst Gold Chalice Heat One (1,730 metres) in impressive fashion.
Better Be The Best ($1.15 favourite) had it all his own way out in front during Wednesday's heat at Bathurst Paceway, and when Turnbull called upon his runner to turn on the afterburners he left everyone else racing for second.
Punters and spectators sent out the Shoobees Place colt at very short odds - expecting him to build upon his gritty showing in the NSW Derby - and not only did he fail to disappoint, he exceeded expectations.
Better Be The Best flew home in a final quarter of 26 seconds flat to win by five metres over Our Vinnie ($16, Jack Callaghan) and Viking ($6, David Moran).
Turnbull had managed to cross Viking on the opening turn and from there he set out dictating terms.
The danger signs for the rest of the field were there when Better Be The Best was able to peel off an easy going opening half of 61.9.
Better Be The Best put that extra energy to great use, winning comfortably in a mile rate of 1:56.0.
Turnbull said his colt continues to be a force on the track.
"It's hard to put into words how good he's been. What he did last start [in the NSW Derby] proved how special he is. It takes a special horse to win the derby, let alone in the way that he did it," he said.
"He found the front here easy enough and he was able to jog around. That's how brutal he is at high speed. I know he's got massive amounts of high speed, and he does this sort of thing at home as well.
"You've got to keep a lid on him at home because he just wants to get on with it all the time."
After his gut busting performance to win the NSW Derby from an unfavourable run Turnbull said Better Be The Best was able to bounce back to his best during trackwork the following week.
"On the night of that run he was spent. He'd given me everything. I went to the sales on the Sunday, and came home late that afternoon, and by that point he was back to himself, being an idiot," he said.
"He's still a colt, so he's a bit of a handful, so once he saw me on Sunday afternoon he started screaming and raring and hoping he'd give him so extra food. He is a bit spoilt.
"He's definitely got that X factor though. Winning the derby is a massive achievement in itself. Next year you've got to step up and take on the big boys, and hopefully he does.
"He has all the makings of a future sire but we've just got to put the writing on the wall. If he lives up to what we think he could be then when you ask about him being a Grand Circuit horse - why not?"
