Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

David Bullock leading guided tour around Durham and Havannah streets in Bathurst

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:25am, first published March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take a step back in time to Bathurst's early history

BACK during Bathurst's early days in the 1820s, Durham and Havannah streets were a hub of activity in the fledgling town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.