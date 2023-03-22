Take a step back in time to Bathurst's early history

BACK during Bathurst's early days in the 1820s, Durham and Havannah streets were a hub of activity in the fledgling town.
Fast-forward 200 years and the demographic of Bathurst has changed dramatically, but there's still plenty of history to explore in one of the oldest parts of the city.
David Bullock will be leading a guided walking tour of lower Durham and Havannah streets, which was vital to the early development of Bathurst.
"I think people should know the old history of Bathurst," he said.
"This use to be the main part of the town, back in the early days.
"It was important because people had their homes here because they were close to the water."
Mr Bullock explained that the Chinese would grow vegetables along the riverbank and people would graze their stocks in the area.
Visitors would also camp at where Morse Park is today, having just crossed the river, on their journey out west and south to the Abercrombie River, then further south to the Riverina area.
Industries were carried out such as a brick and engineering factory and the first trains came by the area in the 1870s.
This is Mr Bullock's first history tour since before the COVID-19 pandemic and his first in this specific area for almost six years.
The tour, which is a part of the Autumn Colours Heritage Festival, will run on Sunday from 11am-1pm.
Attendees are required to book ahead via the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre on 1800 68 100, with tickets costing $10.
People will meet at the centre beforehand, with light refreshments available at the end of the tour.
There'a similar tour of the Bathurst Showground on Saturday, April 1, which will run from 10am-12pm.
Bathurst's historic showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual show, which was first held in 1878.
Tickets cost $10 and bookings via the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre on 1800 68 100 are essential.
