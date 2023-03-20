Cannabis and tomatoes well watered in man's garden, court hears

SIX cannabis plants growing next to tomatoes in a greenhouse have got a 61-year-old in strife, who swears to the court they weren't his.
Gregory John Brodie of Stanley Street, Bathurst, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on March 15 after he pleaded guilty to growing a prohibited plant.
Police were called to a fight between Brodie and a relative on December 28, 2022 about 11pm, when the involved person told officers there were cannabis plants in Brodie's backyard, court papers said.
The court heard police went back the next day and found six cannabis plants with their own root systems.
Three were behind the shed in pots and the others were in a small greenhouse mixed in with other plants, which looked to be cared for. Police seized each plant.
Police went back to the Stanley Street home to talk with Brodie about the plants on January 12, 2023 at 4.30pm.
He told police he knew they were there and would "give them a water" on occasion but said they weren't his.
During sentencing, Brodie's Legal Aid solicitor, Ms Thackray told the court her client only had one prior matter on his record and reiterated that the plants weren't his.
"He admits to watering the plants, they were in with his tomatoes," Ms Thackray said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Brodie the charge is serious as it holds a maximum of 10 years in jail with a $200,000 fine.
"I'm not looking at the extreme because of your age and record," Magistrate Ellis said.
Brodie was fined $1,200 for the charge.
