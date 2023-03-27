WHEN Gabbie Landers and Matt Lummis met each other in Orange as teenagers, they never thought they would end up married.
But fate stepped in and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Miss Traill's House and Garden on Saturday, March 18.
"We met in high school in Orange, where we are both from originally, through a mutual friend," Gabbie explained.
"Matt was actually dating this friend of mine at the time, and their relationship didn't pan out. This was in the last years of high school, Year 11 and 12.
"When we graduated, we didn't really speak and were with other partners, but reconnected about nine months after graduating high school, and it all went from there."
Gabbie is the daughter of Justin and Justine Landers and Matt is the son of Keith and Donna Lummis.
Gabbie looked stunning in a dress by Jadore. The A-line dress featured a low V neck. The gown was covered in floral lacing with no sleeves, but with straps.
Following the garden wedding, the couple were joined for an intimate dinner at the Bathurst RSL with family to celebrate the day.
The couple are now on their honeymoon in Melbourne and will make their home in Bathurst.
