Young Rural Achiever Awards underway for the 2023 Royal Bathurst Show

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 22 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:00pm
Young Rural Achievers judge Jon Abbott, St Stanislaus' College year 9 students Toby Hutchinson and Brendan Mitchell, with judges Kate Morris and Trish Arrow at judging at Stannies on Monday. Picture by Bradley Jurd

JUDGES were busy on Monday morning, as the first event of the Royal Bathurst Show officially got underway at St Stanislaus' College.

