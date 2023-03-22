JUDGES were busy on Monday morning, as the first event of the Royal Bathurst Show officially got underway at St Stanislaus' College.
The Young Rural Achiever Awards, which is opened to anyone aged 12-28 who are involved in the show movement, agriculture, related industry or anyone who shows initiative or is involved in the local community.
Over sixty students will be interviewed by the end of the week.
Brendan Mitchell, a year 9 student at Stannies, has been the champion of the last two Young Rural Achiever Awards.
He explained how he's involved with the setting up the cattle and sheep at the Royal Bathurst Show.
"I'm a steward in the sheep section. I go down with Town and Country a week before, setting up all the cattle panels and doing all the sections," he said.
"With the sheep section, I go down with Ross Wilson and spray all the tins, disinfect all the panels. That's a full two days.
"I then draw up plans for sheep pens and put everyone in their own pens. I'm helping everyone put their sheep into pens from the Thursday."
Participants are required to submit a CV and letter of application, where they are judged on a number of criteria including presentation and details, rural community involvement, local community involvement and their letter of application.
During the interview, they are also judged on their ambitions, goals and achievements, presentation, communication skills and knowledge.
They are also judged on their previous participation at the Royal Bathurst Show and their upcoming roles.
Each participant is ranked out of 10 for each criteria.
Mr Mitchell, who's family runs a sheep stud just outside of Bathurst, said he plans to continue working on a farm once he graduates from school.
"We live on five acres but Pop has a farm down at Wang and 450 acres and he has sheep and cattle.," he said.
Throughout the week, judging will also take place at Scots All Saints College and Kelso High Campus.
The champion will be presented at the Royal Bathurst Show on May 6, at approximately 11am.
