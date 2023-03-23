Western Advocate
Show your true colours as we remember our good friend's life | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
March 23 2023 - 11:00am
A foggy morning in the lovely Central Tablelands.

THE funeral of the late Bathurst Merino Association president Warwick Larnach will take place tomorrow (Friday) at the Bathurst Crematorium at 11am.

