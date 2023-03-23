THE funeral of the late Bathurst Merino Association president Warwick Larnach will take place tomorrow (Friday) at the Bathurst Crematorium at 11am.
The family have requested that people attending wear brightly coloured clothing in memory of our good friend.
A RUN of very hot days has extended our summer into the first weeks of autumn and very dry conditions are making further bushfires possible.
We usually see the first frost in our district before autumn leaves start to flutter, but this year is a bit different.
I must pay tribute to Bathurst Regional Council staff and the Glenray Unbeatables who have gradually got much of the out-of-control long grass under control in many areas.
Council is always a sitting duck for criticism and social media has made the comments worse, but at least one old ratepayer says thank you. Are there any more?
LANDHOLDERS who have been badly affected by the Hill End fire must be struggling to find agistment, hay and grain as ongoing dry weather means that there may not be even a green pick before winter arrives.
Lots of surface water was taken out of farm dams as the crews battled the huge fires and sheep must be being bogged in the soggy edges.
The big drop in prices for store sheep and cattle must be causing problems for producers as they make some really tough decisions.
FAREWELL to Henry Schryver, who passed away recently.
Henry is remembered as the long-time operator of the Burraga School Bus and he transported lots of young people from south of Bathurst to their schools in Perthville and Bathurst City.
I'm sure they would all want to say thank you Henry.
Sincere sympathy to his wife Colleen, who always rode with Henry to look after the little children on the bus.
THE Annual Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange (CTLX) Weaner Cattle Sales will be held over two Fridays, tomorrow and next week, with big yardings each sale.
The genetics of these Central Tablelands-bred calves are first class and they are bred for our conditions.
Markets have found a tradeable level for buyers and two inches of rain before Easter would make these weaner calves a tremendous buy.
Every producer is hoping for an old-fashioned autumn break during April and fertilised country will respond quickly when this happens.
THE closed doors of the Silicon Valley Bank in the USA and the ongoing run on withdrawals at Credit Suisse Bank, Switzerland's second largest bank, have concerned financial managers across the world.
Almost every country has incurred much heavier debt burdens during the COVID years, but interest costs on these loans have accelerated rapidly in recent months.
We must think hard about what this means for us.
Our government guarantees our bank deposits to $250,000, but deposits in Farm Management Deposits that are over that amount may not be.
In every sharemarket crash (except 1932), the market has recovered within several months and sound profits were made. Who is game to back this one in?
WE often discuss the shortage of staff in most enterprises, from chefs and bar staff to every retail business and all the way to the farms and woolsheds.
A lot of would-be workers don't seem to be keen to reboot after COVID and Jobkeeper and rural workers like to find good amenities and safe workplaces.
A mate who shears in many districts assures me that his team favour Parkdale, Richmond, and Bella Lana bloodlines "as they suit our district".
These comments are valued as we look toward a rural future where the quality worker is right in the box seat.
COUNTRY voters will have much interest in this Saturday's state election that may see a change of government.
My two bob's worth sees a narrow win to Chris Minns' Labor with a gain of five seats.
In our region, I'd guess a big win to Paul Toole in Bathurst; Phil Donato to hold onto Orange and a close win to Roy Butler in Barwon.
There has been very little heat in the campaign. I'd like to have either Dom Perrottet or Chris Minns as next door neighbours; they seem like Australian gentlemen.
We will probably have a minority government.
TO keep the family's spirits up, try taking them for a weekend drive to Tarana in one of our prettiest valleys.
The hotel is a nice spot for lunch and if it's busy, there's a great little country cafe across the road.
Tarana Markets are a great outing and these are on next Sunday.
WEEK 37 was a tough week for the Australian wool market where we saw a retracement of the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) by 41ac or 3pc in Australian cent terms and similar falls in US dollar and Euro.
The 18-micron and finer had the biggest falls, dropping on average 70ac/kg, while the broader microns were only 20ac/kg cheaper.
The devil, however, is in the detail, as the better style, lower VM and better CVH wools were still well sought-after, while the burry, tender lower style wools were not so much loved and the spread between the better wools and lower types increased.
Logistical problems domestically (and, consequently, the ability for exporters to turn over wool) continues to impede their cash flows and thus their ability to sell and replace.
Word of an American bank collapse plus a Swiss bank being bailed out by its own government also sends the winds of discontent through the financial markets.
This ultimately affects sentiment, which affects our wool market.
There are 46,000 bales rostered to sell in week 38.
IN lieu of Laugh Lines for this week only:
The first to apologise is the bravest, the first to forgive is the strongest; and the first to forget is the happiest. (Thanks P.D.)
SONG for the week: Storms Never Last.
