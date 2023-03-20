SOHO Seraphine marked herself as a strong Bathurst Gold Bracelet hope with her strong win in Wednesday's opening heat at Bathurst Paceway.
The Michael Stanley trained and driven Betting Line filly led all the way over the 1,730 metre event at short odds of $1.12 and didn't disappoint punters with her performance.
The Victorian visitor came to Bathurst as the NSW Oaks runner-up behind Steve Turnbull's Windy Hill Tara and showed similar quality to what she produced in that Menangle run to win with ease.
Soho Seraphine might have only claimed a 3.7m margin of victory over home-trained hope Studleigh Melise ($4.40, Jake Davis) but Stanley said his filly has never been one to put a field to the sword throughout her career.
He never had a doubt over the final stretch of Wednesday's run that his filly would give up her lead.
"That's probably the biggest winning margin she's ever had. She just likes to wait and try to the race them," he said.
"She's been through the NSW Oaks, had to travel back to Victoria, and now back here. We got a fairly cheap run over the first half today, which bodes well for the final on Saturday.
"She's been really good for us. She's just such an honest and reliable little filly. She's settled in up here really well."
Jake Davis was content to take the sit behind Soho Seraphine when Stanley worked his filly to the front of the field.
He would wait for a potential sprint lane run as he remained latched onto the back of the favourite on the turn for home.
Mark Hewitt's Sporty Mary ($34) worked up alongside the outside to make it a race of three over the final 200m, but both he and Davis looked busy in the driver's seat while Stanley remained still on the leader.
A couple of flicks from the whip were all that was needed for Soho Seraphine to kick clear of the challengers.
The winning mile rate was 1:56.9.
Ashlee Grives' Meraki ($151) ran well at big odds for fourth while Bonus Bet ($41, Robbie Morris) rounded out the top five.
