ROCK got no reason, rock got no rhyme, you better get to Stannies on time.
MacKillop and St Stanislaus College are teaming up for a combined college musical, and this year, they will be rocking the roof off the Stannies Performing Arts Centre (PAC) with musical performances of School of Rock.
Head of creative and performing arts at St Stanislaus college, and the producer and stage manager of School of Rock, Victoria Roth, said the production is on par with professional performances.
"For the most part, it is as good as a professional production, and could compete with other professional society's that people are familiar with," she said.
According to Ms Roth, the quality of the musical can be attributed to the fact that Stannies has consistently produced successful shows every single year.
These annual productions have meant that the quality of sound and lighting, as well as directorial skills have steadily improved over the years.
"This is the first year that we have gone 'full out' on sound and lighting productions, so that it genuinely looks like a rock concert by the end of it," Ms Roth said.
"The tech is top-notch this year ... there has been no compromise on sound quality."
To assist in ensuring that the musical production is of a professional quality, Bathurst based businesses have been happy to get on board.
"We have new staging, we have the support from ... Oz Wide Audio, we have the support from ... Allmax Scaffolding."
Due to community support, and Stannies upping the ante on the production scale, Ms Roth said that the students involved feel like they're in a professional production.
Ms Roth especially commended the work of two of the students in the musical, who are playing lead roles.
"You can't underestimate the amount of work that our lead Sam Egan has put in, playing live guitar, and singing the role of Dewey Finn ... that boy basically doesn't stop for the whole show," she said.
"And, our leading lady is Georgia Hughes, and she sings the Rosalie character ... and she is a really strong lead."
Wednesday, March 22 is the opening night for School of Rock, with performances being held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings in the PAC.
Each performance will kick off at 7:30pm, with tickets available for $20 each through the Stannies website.
