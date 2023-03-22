THE Easter school holidays are fast approaching and the library has plenty of activities to keep your little ones busy during the break.
Activities will include Lego challenges, art and craft activities, story time and music and a yoga session.
I would like to encourage everyone to join the beanstack reading challenge which will run during April.
Participants can use the beanstack, a free online service, to stretch their reading skills and explore new genres.
For more information or to book, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/library or phone 6333 6281.
I WOULD like to thank everyone who joined us for the inaugural Bat Night at Machattie Park last Friday evening.
The evening was part of the Macquarie Wambuul River Bathurst Flying-fox Camp Habitat Restoration Project.
Ecologists Matthew Mo and Libby Timmiss from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment provided an educational talk on the important ecological role that flying-foxes play in our environment.
The talk was followed by a wildlife walk with Matthew, Libby and WIRES Central West flying-fox rescue co-ordinator Pamela Drury through the park.
The evening was capped off with a spectacular display of thousands of flying-foxes flying-out at dusk.
The Macquarie Wambuul River Bathurst Flying-fox Camp Habitat Restoration Project is part of the Flying-fox Habitat Restoration Program assisted by the NSW Government through its Environmental Trust in association with Local Government NSW and Council.
