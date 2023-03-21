IT'S been a staple of the Bathurst Golf Club calendar for almost half a century and golfers are set to come together once again next month for a good cause.
On Sunday, April 16, the golf club will host the annual Legacy Golf Day, which raises funds to support veterans' families.
According to Bathurst Legacy's Paul Favero, the golf fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the year.
"The simple fact is that Legacy and golf hand-in-hand all across Australia," he said.
"I think it's great for everyone in Bathurst and it's very good for the club."
READ MORE:
This year will mark 100 years of Legacy, which was originally founded in 1923 by Major General Sir John Gellibrand.
It was originally set up to support the families of Australian Defence Force men and women had lost their lives in the First World War, but it has since grown to include over major conflicts such as the Second World War, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Like it has in recent years, the Bathurst Golf Club will offer a prize of $20,000 to the lucky golfer who can hit a hole in one.
"The $20,000 hole in one is not a bad bait for some of the attendees," Bathurst Golf Club general manager Brad Constable.
"It's a bit of an attraction. You never know. You probably more likely to get a non-golfer jag it, than an actual golfer.
"As far as support for Bathurst Legacy by the Bathurst Golf Club is concerned, it's fantastic. It's a great day and there's great sponsors from around the town."
The event usually attracts around 120 golfers and organisers are expecting similar numbers come the day.
Mr Favero said Legacy is a worthwhile organisation to support.
"They're aging and very much so. We haven't got many active Legatees currently, so we've got a bit of a drive on at the moment," he said.
"We've got about 120 members in the Bathurst area. The people we look after are into their late 70s, 80s and 90s.
"We've also got a few younger ones that have been to Vietnam, Afghanistan and those sorts of things."
The golf day will tee off at 9am with a shot gun start, with a four person team ambrose. Attendees can make up their own team of four or they can be put into one on the day.
Anyone is invited to attend, with a handicap provided if players don't have one.
Cost is $60 per head including lunch.
To reserve a spot for the day, call the Bathurst Golf Club on 6331 1379.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.