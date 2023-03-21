Western Advocate
Bathurst Golf Club to host charity Legacy Golf Day in April

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Bathurst Golf Club general manager Brad Constable and Bathurst Legacy's Paul Favero. Picture by Bradley Jurd

IT'S been a staple of the Bathurst Golf Club calendar for almost half a century and golfers are set to come together once again next month for a good cause.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

