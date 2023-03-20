A SUPERSTAR was gone with the Wind, a Tigress attacked and a precious Jewel still shone - all that and there's still more plot twists come in this epic tale.
It's the story of this year's Bathurst Harness Racing Club's Gold Bracelet, an annual race series for three-year-old fillies.
It has been a part of the Gold Crown Carnival for 23 years now and come Saturday night's $100,000 final, there will be a mouth-watering showdown.
It involves a strong cast of characters.
First there's the powerhouse father-daughter, trainer-driver team of Steve and Amanda Turnbull. A pair of local legends.
They qualified Windy Hill Tara in dramatic circumstances on Monday afternoon at the Bathurst Paceway when handing superstar Major Delight the first loss of her career.
Windy Hill Tara came from behind, flying down the home straight in the final 100m to beat home the $1.10 favourite by a head. It was spectacular.
However, everyone knows not to write off a hero and Major Delight's nine wins from nine starts prior to the heat means she will still be one to watch in the 1,730m final.
But they're not the only two who could win the day, or in this story, win the Gold Bracelet.
In Monday's final Gold Bracelet Heat there was excitement too as Tempting Tigress ($1.60) beat Jewel Melody ($2.10) by a head in a scorching 1:53.8 mile rate. It means both advance.
Jewel Melody is a member of George Plains trainer-driver Bernie Hewitt's team.
She won last year's Gold Tiara on her home track in a two-year-old season that landed an incredible four Group 1 victories.
It was Jewel Melody that set the tempo for most of the heat, but Tempting Tigress pounced in her final strides to win by a head.
So dominant were the pair that the next best runner in the field was a distant 51.3m off the pace.
Tempting Tigress was driven by Mark Pitt and is trained by Emma Stewart - a winner of a remarkable 112 Group 1 races.
The heat win took her record to five wins from six starts, her resume already including victory in last year's Group 2 Tatlow Stakes.
"It would've be a good race to watch. To go that fast in the wind too, it was very windy," Hewitt said.
"She [Jewel Melody] was flat out, in saying that, Pitty sort of got a drop on me the last 600 metres. He was able to duck in behind me when the other one tired."
The quality of those four fillies means predicting just who will win the Gold Bracelet Final is no easy task.
But for Hewitt's part, he knows Jewel Melody is ready.
"I was really happy with my filly, I'm not disappointed at all. I think she'll take a lot out of it," he said.
"There was a fair bit of speed underneath us and they had to sort themselves out a bit and she was a bit causal.
"That was third up. She started in the oaks heat and death seated, then she went down and raced at Menangle, so her her fitness is on the way up."
While Hewitt is in for a tantalising showdown in the Gold Bracelet Final, he won't be the only member of the family chasing a fairy tale finish on Saturday night.
Bernie's son Jason, also a trainer-driver, qualified Chiseled for the three-year-old colts and geldings' Gold Chalice Final.
A horse which won his NSW Breeders Challenge Western Region Final last season, Chiseled ($1.95 favourite) led for much of his Gold Chalice Heat.
While victor Catalpa Rescue ($2.20) pinched the lead inside the final 50m, Chiseled advances via his second placing and still gives 34-year-old Jason Hewitt a good shot at his first Group win.
"He's a nice horse and he's probably better not in front too, but he said like in a heat was a good time to try it," Bernie Hewitt said.
"So he's now through to the final and he's a good horse, so I hope he gets a good barrier and he can be right in it I think."
