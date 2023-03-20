Tributes have been paid to a farmer killed over the weekend.
At about 11.30am on Saturday, March 18, emergency services were called to a rural property on The Bogan Way, Forbes, after reports a man had sustained severe burns.
Viv Coady, 75, was conducting a hazard-reduction burn of one of his paddocks, with assistance from local NSW Rural Fire Service members and family, when he became trapped by the fire.
He was treated at the scene by the RFS members and NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he died later the same evening.
His nephew, Grant Nicholson, said his uncle was a "genuine good fella."
"He was just a good bloke. It's pretty easy to sum him up," Mr Nicholson said.
"He loved his cars, bikes and farm. He gave good hugs and he was a very safe and measured man. It was a terrible accident that happened to him."
Mr Coady was a born-and-bred Forbes man who moved back to the area eight years ago, following a stint in Sydney.
Although the distance between them made it hard to stay in touch, Mr Nicholson said ever since his uncle moved back to town, their connection transcended that of simply being family.
"You know him on a different level, he's not just an uncle. It's either someone you get along with or someone you don't and it was definitely a get along with scenario," he added.
"He enjoyed a laugh and we'd have a beer. It was really nice to see the relationship he had with mum. You grow apart when you're distant, but being back in the same area they were certainly growing closer. It's a real shame what's happened."
Shortly after the incident, word started to spread to Mr Coady's family, who quickly made their way out to his farm.
"When we got out there, we realised the situation was incredibly serious," Mr Nicholson added.
"It was just as simple as conditions had changed. (The fire brigade) decided to downgrade the burn and unfortunately it hadn't got through to Viv at that stage. Everything was done properly.
"I feel for the RFS guys and the first responders because what they encountered would have been horrific. For that to happen, I really feel for them."
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Coady's death has commenced, which initial inquiries suggested were not suspicious.
Mr Nicholson said there had already been an outpouring of support for their family.
"The news of Viv's death is only starting to circulate, but there's still been lots of people who have reached out," he said.
"We've just tried to be around mum and his partner and son. It is a good little community."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
