Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

JB Hospitality Group has purchased the O'Connell Hotel near Bathurst

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 22 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The O'Connell Hotel has found new owners, who plan to ensure it remains a classic, country pub. Picture supplied

THE thirst of parched O'Connell residents and travellers is finally looking to be quenched, after the historic pub was recently purchased by the JB Hospitality Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.