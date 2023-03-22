THE thirst of parched O'Connell residents and travellers is finally looking to be quenched, after the historic pub was recently purchased by the JB Hospitality Group.
On March 16, JB Hospitality Group's owners Byram and Deborah Johnston bought the 1865-built O'Connell Hotel in an off-market transaction with the previous owners.
Since purchasing the Tarana Hotel, Mr Johnston said he knows what a country pub needs, and knows the way to restore the O'Connell to it's former glory.
"I was encouraged by O'Connell locals, who have come to me in previous months, and were saying 'you've done a great job at Tarana, O'Connell needs you to do the same thing,'" Mr Johnston said.
"It needs to be an authentic hotel that has character, and offers the things the locals want."
According to Mr Johnston, restoring the heart of the hotel is the most important thing.
The community has to be at "the guts of it", and this will help to ensure the pub will have a "warm vibe, in an atmosphere that is friendly and welcoming."
"It just want it to be a relaxed, friendly, clean pub, with a good vibe, where people can sit and engage ... and meet people," Mr Johnston said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Johnston plans to create a memorable experience, not only for the locals, but also for any travellers who will pass through the pub.
"I want it to be that great country pub experience that people remember," he said.
These memories will be created by hiring passionate, local staff, bringing in local entertainment, and establishing pub classics such as weekly member draws and raffles.
"We're going to run bands on weekends and we'll run events down here," Mr Johnston said.
He also plans to run a courtesy bus to and from the Hotel on Friday evenings, for anybody who wants to enjoy a quality feed and a ice-cold beverage.
But, this can only happen once the licence for the hotel has been reinstated, and the pub can reopen its doors.
The O'Connell Hotel has been closed to the public for the better part of 12-months, as the previous owners intended to perform major renovations.
These renovations never went ahead, and instead the decision was made to sell the hotel.
"The pub does not have a licence at present, so that was given up," Mr Johnston said.
"We will start to get my team in there and do what we have to do, so as soon as we have the licence, we can get it back up and running,"
As well as getting the pub back up to speed, there are also plans for the external bakery building, which was included in the purchase.
"The pub comes with a very historic bakery, which still includes the original ovens, so we're looking at getting the bakery up and running," Mr Johnston said.
Though there is no official opening date, it is hoped that the pub will open its doors within the next three months.
